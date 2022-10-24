Intolerance, hatred and discrimination is causing an ever-widening rift in societies. The politics of fear are driving the masses apart as opportunistic leaders peddle toxic rhetoric exploiting the tragedy of racism to gain political superiority. If we are to navigate out of the cesspool of racism, we must together share and practise our vision of a non-racial nation. Guilt cannot be apportioned to one sector. Heartbreaking events over the decades clearly illustrate that many of us, regardless of colour, engage in acts of racism every day.
Conscious and unconscious racism has, for most of us, blighted the lives of a multitude of people, and prevented them from fulfilling their potential. The scandals of prejudice are on display in our hall of shame.
SA belongs to all of us. We have the goodwill to propel it into a non-racial trajectory. Let us remember the words of our beloved icon, Nelson Mandela: "Each of us is as intimately attached to the soil of this beautiful country as are the famous jacaranda trees of Pretoria and the mimosa trees of the bushveld, a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world.”
We are a people forged in battle and together, in a spirit of harmony and mutual forbearance, we will build a unified nation that embraces equality for all.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Racism continues unabated in SA
The Dis-Chem fiasco graphically reveals, in 3D, that we are a democracy enmeshed, entwined and entangled in a grotesque web of racism that continues unabated.
It is sinister in nature and is practised by all the citizens of Rainbow SA, regardless of political allegiance, religious affirmation or skin pigmentation. SA is not a non-racial country and will never be a tolerant, racially free society until we sincerely embrace equality for all. We are all guilty of racial prejudice. Our rainbow colours seep with acts of racism that dominate discourse in our fragmented country, with everyone claiming to have become a victim of racially inspired attacks. Stealth and deception are used as tactics to enforce and intimidate anyone who transgressors the norms of society.
Racial discrimination is a serious human rights problem in democratic SA. Accusing one section of society of being the instigators and architects of discrimination is sheer hypocrisy. This is denial in perpetual motion. In our racially obsessed country, the politics of blame and fear is on the rise.
