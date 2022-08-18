It is concerning that there is a perpetual exit of black leaders from the DA. It is further concerning that the party’s leader in the Free State also resigned recently. What is actually happening in the party?
What is it that continues to divide the party along racial lines? We will never know, and only those black former members have the answer.
They joined the party hoping to champion the rainbow nation, but are now jumping ship in their numbers.
We as a black community are not in a better position to speak on their behalf. They themselves must come out and publicly declare if they are not being treated the same way as their white counterparts.
When they resign, they keep telling us that they want to grow and venture into new challenges; but which challenges no one knows.
But it’s a known fact that most of them have been suffering in silence for long, and that must stop.
On the other hand, the leadership of the DA must also explain why black people are leaving in their numbers. If they don’t, then the narrative that the party is still racist and treats blacks as second citizens and inferior will continue to blemish the party.
Andries Monyane, Vaal
READER LETTER | DA must come clean on why top black leaders leave its ranks
Why is the party divided along racial lines?
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
