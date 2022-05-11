×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Steenhuisen visit to Ukraine a show of DA’s anti-war hypocrisy

Party's politics demonstrates that it deems Europeans' lives as more important than others'

11 May 2022 - 07:59

Just over a week ago, DA leader John Steenhuisen travelled to Ukraine on what he termed a “fact-finding mission”. During his six-days trip to the war-torn country, he shared videos and images of the situation in the country as a way to galvanise support for the East European country.

One of the more famous photographs from his trip captured him outside Bucha where buildings were destroyed by Russian bombs. Many people on social media, as well as political analysis and social commentators, condemned his trip as nothing more than a gimmick to score political points...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...