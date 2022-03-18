Mbali Ntuli's DA exit sets alarm bells ringing again

These are the words of DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga after the resignation of yet another prominent party leader Mbali Ntuli, who was a KwaZulu-Natal MPL

“We’ve gone back to the drawing board, we’re looking at our weaknesses, consolidating on our strengths and we’re learning from our mistakes.”



