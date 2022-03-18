Mbali Ntuli's DA exit sets alarm bells ringing again
These are the words of DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga after the resignation of yet another prominent party leader Mbali Ntuli, who was a KwaZulu-Natal MPL
“We’ve gone back to the drawing board, we’re looking at our weaknesses, consolidating on our strengths and we’re learning from our mistakes.”
These are the words of DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga after the resignation of yet another prominent party leader Mbali Ntuli, who was a KwaZulu-Natal MPL...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.