DA holds capital more accountable than the ANC, SACP ever did
Ruling party, Communist Party's alliance did nothing for poor people
Over the past two weeks, the DA-led coalition government in the City of Tshwane has been embarking on a campaign to recover monies owed to the municipality. It has done this by disconnecting the electricity and water of defaulters.
In just a week, the metro was able to recover half a billion rand — and aims to recover R17bn by the end of the campaign...
