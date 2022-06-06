SACP to lead big campaign on right to work, food

In a bid to reduce the rising numbers of unemployment and poverty, the SACP said it planned on leading a “massive campaign” on people’s right to work and food.

This was revealed by SACP’s national first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila who addressed the SACP’s provincial congress at the East London City Hall, Eastern Cape, at the weekend.

The SACP in the Eastern Cape elected its provincial leadership at the party’s 9th provincial congress.

The elected leaders are Xolile Nqatha as provincial secretary, Mzoleli Mrara as provincial chair, Zodwa Zothani as provincial treasurer, Sisibone Rakaibe as the first deputy provincial secretary, Simphiwe Thobela as the second deputy provincial secretary, while Mpumelelo Saziwa also retained his position as deputy provincial chair.

All were elected unopposed.

Mapaila said the state had to take responsibility for people to work.

“We must force the state to take responsibility for people to have jobs. Every single South African must work.

“The SACP needs to lead a massive campaign on the right to work.

“This should be our number one priority. The right to work must go hand in hand with the right to food,” Mapaila said.

Mapaila said he had visited Ngqushwa and Cala areas where communities were trapped in poverty with no support from the state.

He said the state had a responsibility to assist the communities to produce their own food.

Held under the theme “consolidating working-class power for a transition to socialism in our lifetime”, the provincial congress was also addressed by ANC provincial deputy chair Mlungisi Mvoko.