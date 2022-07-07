N4 Elandsvalley route closed for cleanup as shutdown protest hits KZN

The #NationalShutdown protest has moved to KwaZulu-Natal as local media reports roads on the R34 John Ross Highway under the N2 bridge and Melomed are blocked by trucks.

Truckers and taxi associations are protesting against the sharp increase in fuel costs.

Fuel prices jumped by R2.37/l for 93-octane petrol and R2.57/l for 95-octane. Diesel rose by R2.31/l (0.05% sulphur) and R2.30/l (0.005% sulphur).