×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Fatherhood the best gift from God, appreciate it

My contribution matters to my children

By Reader Letter - 23 June 2022 - 09:31
I am my children’s biggest fan, coach, counsellor and confidant, says the writer.
I am my children’s biggest fan, coach, counsellor and confidant, says the writer.
Image: 123RF

Fatherhood is the best hood. As a father, my contribution matters. I am my childrens biggest fan, coach, counsellor and confidant. I am empowered by the Holy Spirit to leave a positive legacy for my children to build on.

I have a Father (God) who loves and sustains me, and I wish to model that same love to my children. I am accountable to God and those in my life. My past is redeemed, my present makes sense and my future and that of my loved ones is secure in Christ. I know who I am!

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

Children with present fathers tend to perform well at school and exhibit healthier behaviour

Our country is one of the leading countries when it comes to absent fathers, who simply do not play any part in the upbringing of the children they ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Father's day with a bit of adrenaline rush

The display featured everything from the iconic Shelby Cobra and Ford GT40 tributes to Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley and Porsche.
Entertainment
3 days ago

Father’s Day no longer hurts after letting go of things out of my control

What I have learned over the years of his absence is that people have choices. As much as I would have loved to have him in my life, I could never ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'