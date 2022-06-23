Fatherhood the best gift from God, appreciate it
My contribution matters to my children
Fatherhood is the best “hood”. As a father, my contribution matters. I am my children’s biggest fan, coach, counsellor and confidant. I am empowered by the Holy Spirit to leave a positive legacy for my children to build on.
I have a Father (God) who loves and sustains me, and I wish to model that same love to my children. I am accountable to God and those in my life. My past is redeemed, my present makes sense and my future and that of my loved ones is secure in Christ. I know who I am!
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
