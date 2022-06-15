Children with present fathers tend to perform well at school and exhibit healthier behaviour

Education institutions should include dads in different activities, programmes

When American author Kent Nerburn asserted that, “It is much easier to become a father than it is to be one”, he must have had SA in mind.



Our country is one of the leading countries when it comes to absent fathers, who simply do not play any part in the upbringing of the children they sire. According to a Children’s Education and wellbeing in SA report released by Stats SA, this problem is more pronounced among blacks with only 31.7% of black children staying with their biological fathers, compared to 51.3% of coloured children, 86.1% of Indian/Asian children and 80.2% of white children...