Father’s Day no longer hurts after letting go of things out of my control
Appreciate the people who always choose to be a part of your life
I am no longer pained by Father’s Day. In yesteryears, this piece of writing would be filled with rage and the disappointment of how my father (now deceased) was not there for me for more than 22 years of my life.
In fact, the opening line in my newly published book, A journey from boyhood to manhood, sums it up well. It says: “I wish I knew that my father’s absence was the greatest expression of his presence in my life. I was never going to look for him in other men or wish I could live with him nor have him back in my life.”..
