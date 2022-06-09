Dudula member nearly necklaced by angry Alex residents

Woman accused of illegally trying to evict Zimbabwean widow

An alleged member of the Dudula movement from Alexandra township escaped with some bruises from a mob who wanted to necklace her with a tyre after she allegedly tried to evict a widow who is a foreign national from her house.



The incident happened in the Tsutsumani section of the Johannesburg township on Tuesday. The woman was being detained at the Alexandra police station on charges of malicious damage to property and public violence, said police...