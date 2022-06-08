Youth Day not about drunken parties

A wise man once said: “If everyone sweeps the front of his gate, the whole street will be clean.”

To all the youth of SA preparing to commemorate Youth Day, I know that plans to put on school uniforms, gather and drink alcohol are already underway.

Celebrating Youth Day doesn’t mean getting wasted and partying all night. It simply means celebrating our youthfulness through embarking on journeys that are meant to build and not destroy us.

We celebrate Youth Day to honour the struggle heroes of 1976 who sacrificed their lives for us to have the freedom we are enjoying today. As opposed to the youth of 1976, our struggle is not poor education but social challenges such as unemployment, child and human trafficking, child abuse, HIV/Aids, gender-based violence and femicide, depression and substance abuse.