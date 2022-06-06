Vanity jamborees cheapen essence of youth month
Young people must stand up for their cause
The endless events that will be organised by every government department this month will be meaningless. We all have seen this before and we know that every year the chorus is the same.
At municipal level, the financial year ends on June 30, and so this month is timeous for every mayor to host a summit, dialogue, career expo and a conference to discuss youth unemployment...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.