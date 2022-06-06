×

Columnists

Vanity jamborees cheapen essence of youth month

Young people must stand up for their cause

06 June 2022 - 11:04
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

The endless events that will be organised by every government department this month will be meaningless. We all have seen this before and we know that every year the chorus is the same.

At municipal level, the financial year ends on June 30, and so this month is timeous for every mayor to host a summit, dialogue, career expo and a conference to discuss youth unemployment...

