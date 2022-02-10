Doom for children’s home after not making the grade

Founder Kgopotso Nakin told Sowetan that because of this they are unable to access funding to pay rent and other expenses and may now lose their residence as a result

A home that has been housing vulnerable children of sex workers is on the verge of being closed because they are not registered as a children's home with the department of social development.



New Life Centre For Girls based in Midrand, Johannesburg, is a registered non-profit organisation (NPO) but has been struggling to fulfil the requirements to register as a children's home. ..