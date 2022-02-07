Delays in landing first job frustrate new graduates

Survey reveals most students struggle financially

A number of students who participated in the Varsity Vibe survey have expressed concerns about not being employed immediately after university to pay back their debts and being labelled failures.



Varsity Vibe is a youth discount app for students at universities and colleges around the country. It was started by Dino Talotti in 2011 due to his understanding of what it meant to save on a student budget, which was something he experienced as a student at University of Cape Town (UCT). Talotti negotiates discounts with local shops in exchange for advertising, which he features on the app...