Cyril’s own goal in Farmgate can't be wished away

Just as he was looking likely to cruise to an uncontested return to his position as ANC president (by the way I think he will still get it based on ANC politics), President Cyril Ramaphosa has scored an own goal of huge implications, and beyond ANC politics and South African politics at large.

It’s quite clear that no amount of spin can wish this crisis away, and whatever the motive was that drove Arthur Fraser, we are now here and the president and the presidency have a lot of explaining to do. On another level, should the office of the president be the one fielding questions and queries about a private matter that happened at the president’s private home?

As things stand, it will be difficult for this government to retain any sense of real credibility, but the question that arises is: what else of similar or worse nature has transpired behind the scenes and was swept under the carpet by the powers that be for political expediency?

It’s high noon and as we say in Tsonga: hambi wo famba nkoveni, lunda ri ta vonaka (whatever you do in the dead of night, it shall come to light). – Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa