Discard the laager mentality for the good of SA

There have been significant shifts in the political landscape for some time now. The last local government elections showed that the ANC's unassailable position since 1994 is eroding fast.

Indications are that this tendency will continue at national level in the next national election. However, calls from certain white quarters, such as "let 'us' defeat the ANC in 2024", are an oversimplification.

White people remain a small minority. Majorities should be built in the middle ground across all social divides. Withdrawing into the laager, like many are doing, is not the answer.There is still widespread goodwill among all our people that must be mobilised around common goals. That can be best achieved at local level.

All South Africans want better service delivery, good roads, security, good schools and an end to corruption. In the run-up to the ANC conference, political infighting will become more intense and the Arthur Frasers of society more confrontational.

Now is the time for South Africans to keep their eyes on the ball, specifically also political parties, and to unite moderates around common goals, rather than to simply score political points on the ANC's infighting.

The ANC will remain a factor for the foreseeable future. Even if it loses its absolute majority in the next national election, it will remain at the very least an important coalition partner.

We are confronted with many challenges but there are still many positives in our country. We must make a difference where we are. Real democracy and nation building start at grassroots level. Change starts with you and me.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria