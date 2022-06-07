EFF doesn't believe Ramaphosa, will 'disrupt him' until he comes clean or steps aside

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is not buying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s story that he was not involved in the controversies surrounding his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, where millions of dollars were allegedly hidden in furniture and then stolen with the help of a domestic worker.

This is because, the red berets insist, nothing could happen on a property owned by Ramaphosa without his prior knowledge and approval. Thus, the alleged torture of suspects who stole money from the farm and them being apparently paid hush money after the interrogation would have been known to Ramaphosa.

Malema was addressing a press briefing at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday.