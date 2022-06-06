WATCH | Inside Ramaphosa’s ‘rare game’ farm and previous controversy

‘Rare game’ breeding farm

Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala is a “rare game breeder of the future” that contributes to the extension and deepening of SA’s conservation efforts, particularly the preservation of the country’s wildlife heritage.

The president is an avid and well-known game collector and breeder of some of the continent’s exotic wildlife such as disease-free buffalo, white impala, roan antelope, black kudu and sable antelope, which are found in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Phala Phala Wildlife is decidedly a rare game breeder of the future. We have focused on acquiring the best genetics in buffalo, white impala, sable antelope, roan antelope and golden oryx. The offspring of these well-chosen top quality animals are proof our targeted strategy of genetic choice is correct.

“The quality and dedication of our people ensure Phala Phala Wildlife is a professionally run undertaking where the utmost satisfaction of our customers is not compromised,” reads the farm’s website.