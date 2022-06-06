Holomisa calls on parliament to probe Fraser's allegations while Ramaphosa 'goes on sabbatical'
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wants parliament to investigate allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be complicit in alleged criminality after the theft of millions of dollars at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
The president should go on sabbatical leave during that time, he suggested.
Holomisa has written to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suggesting that parliament should appoint two or three retired judges to conduct a preliminary investigation into former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser’s allegations that Ramaphosa had not reported the crime to the police and had sought to cover-up the matter.
“These allegations have been greatly destructive of the country’s image, both at home and abroad, and are likely to affect investor confidence negatively, especially given that President Ramaphosa has acted as the champion of good governance and now this bomb has burst over his very own head,” said Holomisa.
Holomisa said he was turning to parliament given the alleged involvement of the police and the SSA in covering up the matter, but also because parliament has a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight on the executive.
Holomisa suggested that with an acting president, as Ramaphosa would be on sabbatical leave, parliament would institute a preliminary investigation into the entire matter with terms of reference that would include if the SA Revenue Service and the SA Reserve Bank had any knowledge of it.
“Such a preliminary investigation could be conducted by two or three retired Constitutional Court judges and their findings could be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.
“We have heard some of Mr Fraser and President Ramaphosa’s versions of events, as reported in the media. However, both the allegations and the president’s answers must be properly tested by a relevant, competent and unbiased body,” he said.
The law does not make provision for presidential sabbatical leave but the constitution provides for the National Assembly to remove a president from office for a serious violation of the constitution or the law, serious misconduct and inability to perform the functions of office.
Ramaphosa has insisted that his hands are clean. Speaking at the closing of the ANC Limpopo conference, he said it was clear this was part of a political agenda. He said “dirty politics” were behind allegations that he was involved in crime.
“I’ve never stolen money from anyone, be it our taxpayers, be it from anyone, I’ve never done so. I’ve never stolen money from taxpayers. My integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so.”
Fraser, who laid a criminal complaint last week, implied that Ramaphosa hatched a plan to cover up a crime at his Limpopo farm, where thieves made off with millions in foreign currency being kept there.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.