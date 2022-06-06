Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over farmgate

Ramaphosa met the ANC top officials on Monday morning where officials expected to present a report to the national working committee in the afternoon, but it did not happen.

This was met with criticism from Yengeni and social development minister Lindiwe Sisulu, according to insiders.

In a heated meeting, Yengeni also called for Ramaphosa to be subjected to the party’s integrity commission. Ramaphosa later indicated in the meeting he had already made contact with the commission.

Ramaphosa was fiercely defended by Mantashe who had an intense back-and-forth with Sisulu as she questioned why they did not bring the report to the meeting.

Sisulu kept questioning where the report, which was expected to make recommendations on what should happen to Ramaphosa was, but Mantashe continuously cut her off saying there was no report.

Ramaphosa told the meeting Mashatile had promised that he will mention that he had decided to appear before the integrity commission.

“He said because we may hop on the same issue which comrade Tony has raised. The TG did commit to him to add [to the report] that he has decided to go to the integrity commission and he has already been in touch with them after the meeting with the officials,” said the insider.

Mantashe defended the president, pointing out that there is no report

“He said ‘comrade president I want to suppress you on that, the officials have not got a report, there is no report and therefore if we want to reduce the NWC to media reports then we can take risk, but the officials have a duty and an obligation to bring the report to the NWC,” said the insider.

However, Naledi Pandor, an ally of Ramaphosa, is said to have supported Sisulu in calling for the report to be tabled as soon as possible.

Pandor told Mantashe that if this matter was not handled with urgency then accusations would be that Ramaphosa is being treated with kid gloves.

“She said ‘I think the president has assisted, I do think it's vital that the officials process the matter and bring a report back to the NWC because as you know there will be accusations that there is a double standard in approach to particular leadership and how we deal with such matters that are in the public domain and are of a serious nature’,” said another insider.

Pandor is said to have called for the NWC to process the matter as soon as possible.

