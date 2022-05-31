SPONSORED | Community builders wanted for Enriching Lives Award

This year’s DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards will celebrate individuals in our communities who take on the tasks of empowering, improving and uplifting the communities they live in through the Enriching Lives Award.

The individual that this award will go to will be someone who has identified a need in their community and has addressed it in a positive, impactful initiative that enriches people’s lives, according to the organisers.

The winner of the award and the person who nominated them will be invited on stage on the night of the awards. The winner of the award will walk away with a R100,000 cash prize and a new car while the person who nominated them will get R50,000, all courtesy of Kia Motors.

"At MultiChoice enriching lives is what we do every day, but we also know that our impact can be so much bigger if we work with others to empower communities at different levels," Collen Dlamini, group executive for corporate affairs at MultiChoice, said.