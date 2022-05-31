×

Entertainment

SPONSORED | Community builders wanted for Enriching Lives Award

Winner to be named at DStv awards will drive away in new car

31 May 2022 - 09:52
Ntate Phalane with presenter Smash Afrika during a post award interview.
Image: via YouTube
Image: via YouTube

This year’s DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards will celebrate individuals in our communities who take on the tasks of empowering, improving and uplifting the communities they live in through the Enriching Lives Award.

The individual that this award will go to will be someone who has identified a need in their community and has addressed it in a positive, impactful initiative that enriches people’s lives, according to the organisers. 

The winner of the award and the person who nominated them will be invited on stage on the night of the awards. The winner of the award will walk away with a R100,000 cash prize and a new car while the person who nominated them will get R50,000, all courtesy of Kia Motors.

"At MultiChoice enriching lives is what we do every day, but we also know that our impact can be so much bigger if we work with others to empower communities at different levels," Collen Dlamini, group executive for corporate affairs at MultiChoice, said.

Best and worst dressed celebs on the #DStvMVCA red carpet

Strange, sparkly and stunning best sum up the fashion on the red carpet at the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards.
Entertainment
2 years ago

"We therefore encourage South Africans to enter for this award and shed a spotlight on community members who are making a meaningful impact in society."

The award was previously known as the life changer award under a different sponsor. Martin Phalane from Zebediela, a previous winner of the award, who had Twitter in a frenzy at the time due to his energetic acceptance speech,  won for his work repairing and providing wheelchairs for those in need in his community in Limpopo.

Phalane told broadcaster Smash Afrika in a post-award interview: “May God bless me with luck and blessings. [May he] give me more life so that I can help. I don’t want to see people living with disabilities struggling… I help people so that God can bless me. They say blessed is the hand that gives because it will receive abundantly. I thank God for everything he gave me, that’s why I’m thankful for everyone who voted for me. I love you all.”

If you know a person who deserves to win the Enriching Lives Award, you can nominate them by visiting www.mzansimagic.tv/DSTVMVCA to submit their name, contact details and a short motivation for consideration.

Closing date for entries is June 5.

