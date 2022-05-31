Government must stop destruction

The government must respond accordingly to protect and defend its citizens from infrastructure destruction. What the country is experiencing is disrupting our normal existence and functionality as a nation.

An attack on public infrastructure of any self-loving country is a declaration of war.

It is not normal for government to run after destroyed infrastructure and use depleted resources from the fiscus to try and fix that which has been destroyed by people hellbent on seeing this country on its knees.

The little that we have as a country should be used on our ailing health and collapsing education system.

We now have government bragging with the reintroduction of services as if they are capital projects even though everyone would know that what is happening at Prasa and other parastatals should not have been allowed to happen in the first place.

The workers at Denel are now denied medical insurance subsidy because the government helped a mafia Indian family to loot such a key institution. We are now paying the price. Eskom is punishing the innocent on its failure to ensure good service. We, the citizens, did not sell Eskom for curry.

We are tempted to ask if all the damage that is happening in our country is the results of a government unwilling to take charge or a ruling party that benefits from the chaos that we find ourselves in.

Black people in this country should be very angry at the performance of the leading party because to the world, the ANC represents blackness and its failure to rule is perceived as our failure as black people.

We need a government that will not encourage vigilantism by its failure to act decisively on those who mine illegally, who steal cables and those who destroy the rail system.

We need a government that will ensure our safety and make sure that we are not trafficked as humans or mutilated by thugs masquerading as traditional healers.

We need a responsive justice and correctional service system that will not only target Janus Walus but also realise that paroling Collen Hlongwane in Mpumalanga puts lives in danger.

Sebongile Galekhutle, Kagiso, Mogale City