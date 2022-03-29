ANC comrades create ghost workers to steal from poor

The ghost workers exposed at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is not surprising because it is how the ANC operates. There is no human resources manager who can wake up and create a corrupt system without an instruction from a minister or a CEO of Prasa, or board members or an influential comrade in the ANC's national executive committee.

This was done deliberately to make extra cash for themselves. If a human resources manager was not aligned to the ANC, he or she would have been exposed and suspended or fired long ago. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula knows very well that a system of corruption could have been orchestrated by ANC supporters within Prasa as they know nothing will happen to them if they are found out.

If they are found to have created ghost workers they will not be charged but will be transferred to other government departments with huge salaries. That is how the ANC operates.