Competition Commission tells government to speed up subsidies for taxi industry

The Competition Commission has warned the government to jack up its act so that taxi operators and smaller interprovincial bus companies can benefit from the privileges provided to Gautrain and Autopax.

On Wednesday morning, commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele released the final recommendations of the 2020 Public Transport Market Inquiry report in which he came down hard on the government and transport authorities for sidelining minibus taxi operators and small bus companies and ignoring rural areas that do not have railway networks.

Bonakele said taxi operators were getting a raw deal from the government despite that mode of transport being used by 66.5% of households in the country. He said the government needed a clear and long-term plan to look into the subsidisation of taxis, an industry worth between R60bn and R90bn that employs more than 500,000 people. Gautrain and Metrorail, which serve only 9.9% of SA’s commuters, enjoy a bigger share of government support and subsidies.

“The top concern from the taxi industry is that subsidies skew competition in favour of the subsidised services as well as route allocation challenges which fuels violence. Approval of [taxi] operating licences on routes is primarily the responsibility of the provincial regulatory entities with the directives from municipalities [planning authorities].