'Live' museums vital to tourism

International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18 every year. Museums are an important and vital part of our tourism industry.

Museums alone are a great attraction for millions of tourists, particularly those who specifically have an interest in history and culture of a country (cultural tourists) and those that have a keen interest in visiting museums (museum tourism). Museums therefore play a crucial role in the success of our tourism sector and showcase SA’s history and culture to the widest possible audiences.

Museums are not just traditional buildings with collections of art, for example, but include more interactive examples, such a world heritage site, Robben Island. They captivate visitors that tell South African stories in a tangible manner.

Taking Robben Island as an example again, there are an average of 200,000 visitors to the island. The income generated from this is nothing to be sneezed at.

Such “live” museums contribute to our economy and the creation of jobs. There is therefore no reason why we, as South Africans, cannot make regular visits to museums on our doorstep; from the Kruger House and Smuts House in Tshwane to Vilakazi Street in Soweto which includes Mandela House to Cecil Rhodes House and the Iziko Slave Lodge in Cape Town. These are all examples of the importance of living museums.

Equally important is that each of us should be making concerted efforts to visit these wonderful live story-telling sites. Whatever your field of interest, there’s probably a museum that will interest you.

Manny de Freitas, DA shadow minister of tourism