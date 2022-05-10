WATCH | City of Tshwane bags silver in tourism festival awards

The City of Tshwane bagged a destination cities award at the 2022 International Tourism Film Festival Awards (ITFF).

The city’s “Discover Tshwane” campaign won a silver award in the city tourism destinations category.

Kleinmond in the Western Cape also won silver for its “Nature Calls Everyone” entry and the City of Cape Town bagged a gold award for its “Remembering Cape Town” entry in that category.

The annual awards seek to promote tourism by awarding outstanding video content related to the tourism and travel industry on the continent.

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Cape Town last weekend.

Tshwane MEC for economic development and spatial planning André le Roux said the award is confirmation of the city’s rich tourism offerings.

“The award is an exciting achievement for our city and we welcome this victory as it confirms Tshwane is an attractive film location for local and international productions. Tshwane is an exciting destination with a rich heritage, architecture, historical sites, beautiful outdoors and natural landscapes,” he said.

Le Roux said video productions are instrumental in promoting travel and tourism in SA and globally.

The award-winning production explores the diversity of Tshwane and its tourist destinations, including the Union Buildings, wildlife, nightlife, township culture and museums.

Watch the video below: