The NPA is missing in action

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), National Prosecuting Authority and Asset Forfeiture Unit are three powerful tools in the fight against crime in SA. While the SIU is taking action against lottery corruption, it has no powers of arrest or asset seizure. Its purpose is to investigate serious malpractice and maladministration within the government. The unit has powers on proclamations issued by the president to investigate and institute civil proceedings in any court.

And the SIU has its own courts, referred to as tribunals, to enable speedy hearings outside the usual court system. In 2018, GroundUp and the Limpopo Mirror exposed how national lotteries commission grants meant to go to good causes have been embezzled. The people implicated have been named and details of what they have done were presented.

But up to now, not one of the main embezzlers has lost a job, repaid the stolen money, or been prosecuted. So far, the one state institution that has taken action is the SIU. Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel has also appointed a new lottery board, which will hopefully get rid of the institution's rotten apples. But the unfortunate part is, the NPA has been missing in action.

Bushy Green, Kagiso