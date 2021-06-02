National Geographic accolade for young archaeologist

Post-doc fellow Molopyane named Emerging Explorer

Archaeologist and biological anthropologist Keneiloe Molopyane has been named one of the 15 Emerging Explorer cohort for 2021 by National Geographic.



The 34-year-old, who is the first postdoctoral research fellow at Wits University's Centre for the Exploration of the Deep Human Journey, will now have more opportunities to work with National Geographic on projects and collaborate with other explorers...