Plants essential for health of planet

On March 29, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution proclaiming May 12 as the annual International Day of Plant Health. The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development views this as a positive step towards addressing the issue of global hunger as plant pests and diseases cause massive crop losses and leave millions without access to sufficient food supplies.

This day is a legacy of the International Year of Plant Health, which was marked in 2020 to 2021. This will allow all relevant stakeholders to continue with efforts to increase public awareness on the importance of plant health. SA joins countries around the world to celebrate plant health as part of recognising the importance of plants to human health, animal health, environmental protection and biodiversity; and socioeconomic, agricultural and rural development.

To put matters into perspective, both our health and that of our planet depend largely on plants. Plants make up 80% of the food we eat and 98% of the oxygen we breathe and yet they remain under threat.

Almost 40% of food crops are lost due to plant pests and diseases every year. This affects both agricultural production and food security. Climate change and human activities are altering ecosystems and damaging biodiversity while creating new opportunities for pests to thrive. International travel and trade, which has tripled in volume in the past decade, is also spreading pests and diseases. We need to protect plants both for people and the plants, and all of us have a role to play.

Interested bodies are encouraged to organise International Day of Plant Health events, shows, exhibitions, roadshows, farmers’ forums, tree-planting ceremonies; host public lectures and have panel discussions with government officials, educators, scientists, farmers, traditional healers, community members and private sector representatives.

The department is urging all international travellers and traders to avoid illegal importation of plants and plant products and to declare them at our ports of entry before entering the country, to prevent unknown, exotic pests getting into the country.

At national level, people must refrain from moving regulated host plants and plant products from quarantine to non-quarantine areas without removal permits. Farmers should adopt sustainable pest management practices as part of caring for the health of plants. Ensuring plant health is a shared responsibility among all of us.

