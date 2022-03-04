Setas open workplace doors for young people

The department of higher education & training has increased its targets for workplace-based learning for the financial year commencing on April 1 to above its annual target of 107,000.

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande was on Friday speaking at the first media briefing regarding learning and training opportunities provided through the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Seta).

Nzimande said in addition to the 107,000 workplace-based learning opportunities which include learnerships, internships, and work integrated learning, for the financial year 2022/23, the department was targeting 20,500 opportunities for apprentices, 22,500 for artisanal trades, 31,300 for those completing learnerships and 148,000 for learners entering various other skills development programmes, such as digital skills, crop production and plant production.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address 2022 said the department of higher education will place 10,000 unemployed TVET graduates in workplaces from April.

“I am happy to indicate that each and every Seta in relation to the president have committed to place no less that 500 TVET learners in various workplaces,” Nzimande said.

“In addition, the AgriSETA, working together with the National Skills Fund, is going to focus on placement of not less than 500 work placements of students coming out of agricultural colleges and agricultural programmes offered in some of our TVET colleges,” he said.