Renewable energy will need new skills, experience
Potential risk of strikes or unrest could result in costly delays
As SA gears itself toward the independent power producer (IPP) market, the country is poised for economic growth and socioeconomic development.
Aside from bringing much-needed electrical power generation capacity, these projects will also facilitate job creation, social upliftment, and local industry development. However, delivering the skills required for these projects – particularly in the rural areas where the renewable generation plants are being developed – can prove to be a challenge...
