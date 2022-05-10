×

Columnists

Renewable energy will need new skills, experience

Potential risk of strikes or unrest could result in costly delays

By Tania Govender - 10 May 2022 - 08:44

As SA gears itself toward the independent power producer (IPP) market, the country is poised for economic growth and socioeconomic development.

Aside from bringing much-needed electrical power generation capacity, these projects will also facilitate job creation, social upliftment, and local industry development. However, delivering the skills required for these projects – particularly in the rural areas where the renewable generation plants are being developed – can prove to be a challenge...

