×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

New policies on hemp and cannabis needed now

Plants have huge potential to uplift local economy

By Herschel Maasdorp - 25 April 2022 - 09:38

SA already knew of the potential of hemp as far back as 1997. At the time, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) had conducted a feasibility study on hemp that found the plant was economically viable when its use was extended from the production of fibre into other potentially lucrative uses such as textiles.

Researchers also estimated that its production costs were on par with maize and cotton. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...