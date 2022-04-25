New policies on hemp and cannabis needed now

Plants have huge potential to uplift local economy

SA already knew of the potential of hemp as far back as 1997. At the time, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) had conducted a feasibility study on hemp that found the plant was economically viable when its use was extended from the production of fibre into other potentially lucrative uses such as textiles.



Researchers also estimated that its production costs were on par with maize and cotton. ..