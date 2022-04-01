City of Joburg must clean up its act

Some hawkers in the Johannesburg inner city have taken to collecting litter to ensure they operate and live in a clean area conducive to their businesses.



An incentive-based programme has a group of volunteers who come out every Saturday to clean up the central business district and neighboouring residential areas of city. According to locals who were interviewed by our sister publication Sunday Times Daily, the initiative is paying off as the area is much cleaner and becoming free of rodents...