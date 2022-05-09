×

Letters

Chicco guilty of a poor PR stunt

By READER LETTER - 09 May 2022 - 09:49
Chicco Twala, while in court in this file picture. A municipal employee has accused the musician of lying about a toy gun.
Image: Masi Losi

The controversial music producer Chicco Twala was arrested and released on bail after he allegedly assaulted one of two City Power employees he had mistaken for electric cable thieves. I fail to understand how one could mistake City Power technicians for thieves.

City Power contractors are easily identifiable – or at least all those that I have come across. Even if Twala’s mind played tricks on him there must have been something that indicated that these were authentic City Power employees.

I am sure they were wearing their City Power branded reflective jackets and had some form of identification card, and they must have been driving a car with a City Power logo on its doors.

All these Twala did not see? Let’s say Twala's suspicions were legitimate, nevertheless he is not an officer of the law and can’t go around drawing a gun. He should have acted like the law-abiding citizen he claims to be and called the cops. His life was not in danger so there was no need for him to pull out a gun.

Reading Twala's statement, I sensed more bluster than serious talk. In my view this was a poor PR stunt. 

Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie 

