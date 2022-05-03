'Chicco is a liar, it was not a toy gun'

Musician claims he mistook workers for cable thieves

One of the five City Power technicians who were allegedly attacked by music producer Chicco Twala claims that the weapon he threatened them with was a real gun and not a toy.



The technician also disputed Twala’s claims that he mistook them for cable thieves, asserting that they were dressed in overalls and drove a clearly marked City Power vehicle when Twala attacked them on Sunday night. The six technicians were attending to a reported power fault and Twala allegedly refused them access to the power box outside his yard...