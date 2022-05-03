×

'Chicco is a liar, it was not a toy gun'

Musician claims he mistook workers for cable thieves

By Amanda Maliba - 03 May 2022 - 18:30

One of the five City Power technicians who were allegedly attacked by music producer Chicco Twala claims that the weapon he threatened them with was a real gun and not a toy. 

The technician also disputed Twala’s claims that he mistook them for  cable thieves, asserting that they were dressed in overalls and drove a clearly marked City Power vehicle when Twala attacked them on Sunday night. The six technicians were attending to a reported power fault and Twala allegedly refused them access to the power box outside his yard...

