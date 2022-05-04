Time for Meyiwa case to speed up

In a tad over six months it will be exactly eight years since Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in the house of his mistress's mother in Vosloorus, East Rand.



The news of his demise shocked the nation and his name and those linked to him and his death have made headlines in varying degrees since. The call for justice for Meyiwa has refused to die despite circumstances that would have rendered the case cold, inter alia police alleged bungling of investigations and many other sideshows...