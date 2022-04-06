Correction on Sisulu letter

On March 31, you published a letter from one of your readers (“Sisulu is not a suitable material for presidency”), which incorrectly attributed a quote to me.

At no time have I ever said: “These include the housing backlog, sewage pouring into the rivers and seas, appointing unsuitable people to highly paid office and her obsession with Cuban men. So, attacking the constitution is proof that she has limited knowledge and understanding of the constitution..."

I would be grateful if this correction could be published in your letters column.

Ann Bernstein, email