×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Correction on Sisulu letter

By READER LETTER - 06 April 2022 - 08:24
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: Trevor Samson

On March 31, you published a letter from one of your readers (“Sisulu is not a suitable material for presidency”), which incorrectly attributed a quote to me.

At no time have I ever said: “These include the housing backlog, sewage pouring into the rivers and seas, appointing unsuitable people to highly paid office and her obsession with Cuban men. So, attacking the constitution is proof that she has limited knowledge and understanding of the constitution..."

I would be grateful if this correction could be published in your letters column.

Ann Bernstein, email

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...