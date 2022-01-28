Why is Sisulu only attacking judiciary now?

The politics of our country never cease to amaze me, particularly given the interpretation and implementation of the constitution. But what takes the cake is when the people who are supposed to be the custodians and proponents of our constitution start to abuse it for their own selfish means.

Why is it that Lindiwe Sisulu, the supposed veteran politician, out of the blue starts to attack the judiciary, accusing them of being "mentally colonised"?

Sisulu, you have been at the helm of the government ever since the dawn of democracy, almost 28 years now. When the judiciary was almost 80% white, you never complained.

So, you want us to believe that it is your democratic right to come and raise that issue now? I have a sneaky suspicion that you want to build a good image around yourself as you are harbouring an ambition of becoming president of this country, when some of us feel you have had your fair share of governance and you have never impressed in any ministry.

I am afraid that you said what you wrote about the judiciary in order to please your masters in the RET faction.

Sisulu is no presidential material, let's get it right. I do not care about her Struggle credentials, there are many of her calibre who were not given an opportunity like she was accorded. Now she has overstepped her opportunity to rule, she is appearing holier than thou by attacking the judiciary.

She must respect the constitution. It is not even surprising who supports her: state capturers.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen