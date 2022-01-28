Letters

Why is Sisulu only attacking judiciary now?

By READER LETTER - 28 January 2022 - 08:41
Minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.
Minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The politics of our country never cease to amaze me, particularly given the interpretation and implementation of the constitution. But what takes the cake is when the people who are supposed to be the custodians and proponents of our constitution start to abuse it for their own selfish means.

Why is it that Lindiwe Sisulu, the supposed veteran politician, out of the blue starts to attack the judiciary, accusing them of being "mentally colonised"?

Sisulu, you have been at the helm of the government ever since the dawn of democracy, almost 28 years now. When the judiciary was almost 80% white, you never complained.

So, you want us to believe that it is your democratic right to come and raise that issue now? I have a sneaky suspicion that you want to build a good image around yourself as you are harbouring an ambition of becoming president of this country, when some of us feel you have had your fair share of governance and you have never impressed in any ministry.

I am afraid that you said what you wrote about the judiciary in order to please your masters in the RET faction.

Sisulu is no presidential material, let's get it right. I do not care about her Struggle credentials, there are many of her calibre who were not given an opportunity like she was accorded. Now she has overstepped her opportunity to rule, she is appearing holier than thou by attacking the judiciary.

She must respect the constitution. It is not even surprising who supports her: state capturers.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen

Prince Mashele oozes misogyny in his analysis of Sisulu's intellect

Mashele has deliberately overlooked, or rather rubbished, Sisulu’s scholarly record as a PhD candidate at Leeds University, or the fact that she is a ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Sisulu's argument on lack of justice for blacks holds water

Over the past week, South Africans have had a front-row seat to a very interesting debate that was sparked by ANC NEC member and minister of tourism, ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Lindiwe Sisulu using poor black people for selfish ends

Let us be clear: Sisulu knows what she is doing. The Sisulu name being part of the ANC’s revered aristocracy, it is not difficult to understand why ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Politicians should mind their language

Maybe it's time a veteran senior government minister and a stalwart of the Struggle against apartheid is schooled on the role of the constitution.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...