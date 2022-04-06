×

Letters

Mbalula must zip it and solve problems in his portfolio

By READER LETTER - 06 April 2022 - 08:17
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Can I advise our celebrity transport minister Fikile Mbalula who, after learning from the best, will blame anything that moves but himself for things going wrong.

If he had his ear to the ground he would have by now been aware that the increase in accidents is not caused by trucks and double-cab bakkies as he alleged, but by unskilled and untrained drivers. South Africans know as long as you don't give "cool drink or your body" you won't get a licence and this leads to most people deciding not to even learn to drive but just go straight and buy it.

People now would rather buy an expensive car while they can't drive and think it's how it should be. This means many of us on the road don't qualify to be there and signs are habits like driving 60km/h in the fast lane, against the basic rule of the road in K53 that says "keep left, pass right".

You see more of this cluelessness at traffic circles and when traffic lights are out of order, when other motorists do not know what to do.

I call for the formation of a driver testing body where potential drivers' employers can source their drivers from. To our minister, you've got the tools to do research, so that you speak sense when talking to the nation. 

Koos M Machacha, Emalahleni

