Sisulu's sense of entitlement nauseating

By Reader Letter - 08 February 2022 - 09:36
The writer says tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is not entitled to leadership because she is a Sisulu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

I read with awe in the Sunday Times dated February 6 2022, utterances attributed to Lindiwe Sisulu in which she states that she fought for this country and therefore she has the right to air her views on matters pertaining to the constitution and the judiciary.

I find it quite strange that a person of her calibre can stoop so low after serving in cabinet for more than 20 years. Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Andrew Mlangeni and others fought for our liberation but we never heard them saying what Madam Sisulu is saying.

Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota, Popo Molefe, Albertina Sisulu, Frank Chikane, Murphy Morobe and others were involved in the UDF in the 1980s and never went to exile, but we never heard them saying what Sisulu is saying.

Madam Sisulu, be informed that every black person in SA and some whites fought for this country; you are therefore not entitled to leadership because you are a Sisulu.

BM Khomo, Lebowakgomo

