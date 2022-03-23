Choice not to take sides will help

SA has not condemned Russia or Ukraine in the present conflict as the government made it clear that we do not accept the thesis that every country has to choose one or the other country. The foreign policy of the United States was for a century dominated by President George Washington's farewell address.

He said: "The nation which indulges towards another a habitual hatred or a habitual fondness, is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest."

Our neutral stance invites and enables us to purse a different course. Former US president Thomas Jefferson once said: "If we remain one people under an efficient government the period is not far off... when we advocate peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations-entangling alliances with none."

This policy of peaceful co-existence is in accord with the spirit of our constitution. SA is for the pursuit of peace and the liberation of subject people. We will live by sound reason and not by blind faith or emotion and for international co-operation.

Our stand on the Russia vs Ukraine conflict helps us to bring peace to the area. Condemnation does not help the people or nations involved.

Dr Sears Appalsamy, Breda, Netherlands