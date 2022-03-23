Letters

Choice not to take sides will help

By READER LETTER - 23 March 2022 - 08:42
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

SA has not condemned Russia or Ukraine in the present conflict as the government made it clear that we do not accept the thesis that every country has to choose one or the other country. The foreign policy of the United States was for a century dominated by President George Washington's farewell address.

He said: "The nation which indulges towards another a habitual hatred or a habitual fondness, is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest."

Our neutral stance invites and enables us to purse a different course. Former US president Thomas Jefferson once said: "If we remain one people under an efficient government the period is not far off... when we advocate peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations-entangling alliances with none."

This policy of peaceful co-existence is in accord with the spirit of our constitution. SA is for the pursuit of peace and the liberation of subject people. We will live by sound reason and not by blind faith or emotion and for international co-operation.

Our stand on the Russia vs Ukraine conflict helps us to bring peace to the area. Condemnation does not help the people or nations involved.

Dr Sears Appalsamy, Breda, Netherlands

Spineless leaders have let people of Ukraine down

The world is watching with utter helplessness as the unprecedented war rips Ukraine into pieces. What breaks our hearts is the relentless failure of ...
Opinion
22 hours ago

Aggressor Putin will end up the big loser in this war

Ukraine astonished the world and Putin by their brave resistance and patriotism.
Opinion
4 days ago

World politics need young and women leaders

Russian president Vladimir Putin's scoreboard: he divided his nation and united the world; he introduced a new Cold War that will last for decades.
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia