EFF meets Russian ambassador — 'We must deepen meaningful ties with Russia economically'

In a statement, the party said it learnt some interesting “facts” about the conflict during the meeting, alleging the West has an overriding agenda against Russia.

“Many Western countries are wholly isolating, banishing, and discriminating against Russian citizens,” said the party.

The EFF also defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The EFF is convinced that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Russian Federation averting what is a patent and clear security threat to Russian territory and people by Nato forces, and particularly the US,” it said.

The party also expressed dismay over the sanctions imposed on Russia.

“The EFF condemns the sanctions imposed on Russia and calls on all progressive forces of the world to increase their trade relations with Russia to decisively avert the impact of these sanctions,” said the EFF.