Spineless leaders have let people of Ukraine down

By READER LETTER - 22 March 2022 - 10:38
Smoke rises after shelling amid Russia's invasion, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 22, 2022.
Image: Gleb Garanich

The world is watching with utter helplessness as the unprecedented war rips Ukraine into pieces. What breaks our hearts is the relentless failure of the UN Security Council to act proactively towards the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The security council has the supreme power to bring peaceful solutions to warring neighbours in Eastern Europe. The UN body is helpless amid huge bombardments in Ukraine. Unless overall reforms are made, the council is alarmingly losing the purpose of its design.

It is also disappointing that the Non-Aligned Movement has long lost the virtues of impartiality and objectivity to potentially bring a ceasefire and peace to the war-raged country. The movement  has become a toothless watchdog with inner cravings but little bite.

If founders of the Non-Aligned Movement like the late Indonesian president Sukano and India’s Jawaharlal Nehru would rise from the graves, they would shed tears of shame at the utter ineffectiveness of the current crop of leaders within the movement. .

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

