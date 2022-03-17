Letters

World politics need young and women leaders

By Reader Letter - 17 March 2022 - 13:08
Russian President Vladimir Putin has already cemented his place in history for all the wrong reasons, the writer says.
Image: SPUTNIK

Russian president Vladimir Putin's scoreboard: he divided his nation and united the world; he introduced a new Cold War that will last for decades. He single-handedly inflicted pain and suffering on the people of Ukraine, the people of Russia and nations around the globe.

He has already cemented his place in history for all the wrong reasons.

He holds up a mirror for the world to look into his twisted mind.

Too many older men have brought pain and misery to the world because of their egos and a lust for power. We need more women and young leaders in world politics for a better balance.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

