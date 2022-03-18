Letters

Aggressor Putin will end up the big loser in this war

By READER LETTER - 18 March 2022 - 09:12
Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear-armed forces on high alert.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear-armed forces on high alert.
Image: Bloomberg

Right at the start of the war in Ukraine, I said two things. The one was that Russian president Vladimir Putin put Nato in check-mate. He knew that Nato would not risk a world war by defending Ukraine that is not a member of Nato. The other thing I said was that Russia may win the battle, but had already lost the war.

These two statements are still valid. Ukraine astonished the world and Putin by their brave resistance and patriotism. Putin has already been humiliated, he is a skunk on the world stage, his economy is crumbling and resistance is building up in Russia against the war.

Putin now follows a policy of scorched earth. He is clearly willing to wipe the Ukrainian state and people off the map. As far as power blocs are concerned, Nato and its allies are united and stronger than ever before.

The other power bloc is China and Russia, with China now the undisputed senior partner. Russia is the big loser in this scenario. This repositioning in the power blocs may hold advantages for world peace. The two blocs now know exactly where they stand with each other, while Russia would not be in a position within the foreseeable future to continue with its territorial ambitions.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

Nearly 100 children have died since Russia's invasion - Ukrainian president

Nearly a hundred children have died in the war that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Canadian lawmakers on ...
News
2 days ago

Russian forces have been pushed back slightly from Ukraine's Mykolayiv city, says governor

The governor of Ukraine's southern region of Mykolayiv said the security situation was calmer in the area on Tuesday because Russian forces had been ...
News
2 days ago

Ukraine says 9 killed, 57 wounded in Russian air strike on military base

At least nine people were killed and 57 wounded in a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military base near the Polish border on Sunday.
News
4 days ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested