Bravo to cops for busting scrap dealers

I wish to congratulate the police for the sterling job they did when they bust scrap metal dealers in Mpumalanga.

The police should intensify operations against such syndicates and heavy jail terms should be imposed. On top of that the assets of this scrap dealers should be taken as they are proceeds of crime.

Sars must also come in to investigate the scrap dealers. We cannot afford to allow state enterprises to be brought to their knees by hooligans.

RL Makgato, Tzaneen