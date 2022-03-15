Letters

Bravo to cops for busting scrap dealers

By Reader Letter - 15 March 2022 - 09:59
An illegal scrapyard in Helenvale was found with 8kg of metal cables. The writer says police should intensify operations against such syndicates.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

I wish to congratulate the police for the sterling job they did when they bust scrap metal dealers in Mpumalanga.

The police should intensify operations against such syndicates and heavy jail terms should be imposed. On top of that the assets of this scrap dealers should be taken as they are proceeds of crime.

Sars must  also come in to investigate the scrap dealers. We cannot afford to allow state enterprises to be brought to their knees by hooligans. 

RL Makgato, Tzaneen

Scrap dealer among 14 bust for Eskom cable theft

The rampant criminality is exacerbating localised power cuts and the implementation of load-shedding, says Eskom.
News
4 days ago

Scrap metal dealer arrested in third recent copper bust

Police arrested a scrap metal dealer and confiscated 120kg of copper at his premises in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Eskom security guards bust at scrapyard with stolen copper cables

Two scrap metal dealers and three Eskom security guards have been arrested in connection with stolen aluminium and copper cables in the Free State.
News
3 weeks ago

