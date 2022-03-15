Amendments to cannabis bill a step in right direction

The tabling of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill with its radical amendments to parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development last week is a step in the right direction for government’s efforts to commercialise cannabis.

In his State of the Nation Address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government was ready to legalise and regulate commercial cannabis industry which is estimated to create 130,000 jobs and generate R28bn for SA’s economy.

His announcement followed the tabling in parliament of the Cannabis Masterplan by minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza in August last year. The masterplan detailed government’s roadmap towards the full legislation and the development of hemp and medical cannabis industries.

The previous legislation on cannabis was identified as an impediment to the establishment of hemp and medical cannabis industries in this country because it had provided limits only on personal possession and cultivation and had criminalised any kind of cannabis trade.

The US and Canada have long passed enabling legislations, hence their developed lucrative cannabis industries. The process to amend the obsolete legislation was moved away from the control of the department of health, with trade and industry and agriculture, land reform and rural development ministries now driving the bill so that it is in line with government’s thinking and the Constitution.

Now that considerable progress towards full commercialisation of cannabis has been made, government should ensure inclusivity in terms of participation in the novel industry. Ramaphosa had assured South Africans that government will include traditional cannabis growing areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Pondoland residents along Mzimvubu and Mzintlava rivers in the Eastern Cape have been cultivating cannabis for generations. Government should assist these traditional growers to apply for commercial licences and become commercial farmers through incubation programmes. This will ensure that they reap the benefits of being commercial cannabis farmers.

Ndivhuwo Thenga, Centurion