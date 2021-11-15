Hospital contingency plans set for Joburg water disruption

The Gauteng health department says it is on high alert during Rand Water’s planned water interruptions due to maintenance from Monday to Wednesday.

“Despite no reported water interruptions at health facilities this morning, the department continues to monitor the situation across its facilities.

“The department together with Joburg Water have put contingency plans in place to ensure health facilities in the municipal area are not adversely affected by the planned water interruptions."

Water tankers and mobile toilets have been deployed by Joburg Water at health facilities including Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital, said the department.

This is in addition to existing reservoir resources in health facilities in the affected areas.

Facility managers have put plans in place to ensure there is minimised use of water in non-essential areas.

