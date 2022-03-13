Gauteng health department owes R3.1bn to 42,519 suppliers: DA

The Gauteng health department has failed to pay 42,519 suppliers R3.1bn within the legally required 30 days, according to the DA.

DA provincial shadow health MEC Jack Bloom revealed this on Sunday. The figures, he said, emerged at last week's meeting of the provincial legislature's finance committee.

The major “transgressors” included:

Tembisa Hospital, which owed the most — R333m to 1,576 suppliers;.

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, which owed R234m to 2,908 suppliers; and

the Far East Rand Hospital, which owed R230m to 1,795 suppliers.

According to Bloom, recent food supply problems at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital could be traced to about R226m the hospital owed to 2,477 suppliers.

“It is unacceptable that so many suppliers have not been paid and many of them have stopped services, including Buhle Waste, which is why smelly medical waste is building up at Gauteng hospitals,” charged Bloom.